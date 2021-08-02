ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,761. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95.

