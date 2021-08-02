ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys 7,930 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 2.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

IYE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,186. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

