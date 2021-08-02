ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 7.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $51.62. 1,745,862 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

