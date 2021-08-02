ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,560. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.