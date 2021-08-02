ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $4.03 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,201,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,115,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,890. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.