ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

