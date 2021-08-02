ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.920 EPS.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.