One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.20

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 1186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLP shares. Aegis assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $627.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 54.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

