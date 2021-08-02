OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 621,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,273. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.