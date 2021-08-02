OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 621,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,273. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

