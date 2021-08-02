OneWater Marine Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $706.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,239 shares of company stock worth $2,062,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.