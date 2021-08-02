Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

