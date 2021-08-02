Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,760,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $6,571,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $70.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.95.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

