Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $116.91 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $718.07 million and $116.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00255746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.