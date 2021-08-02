Opacity Trading Up 30.4% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $213,263.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

