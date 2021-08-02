Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0032

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $55,268.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars.

