Open Predict Token Reaches Market Cap of $330,100.46 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $330,100.46 and $381.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00823569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091375 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.