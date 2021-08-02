OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00823947 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00091116 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

