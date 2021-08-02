Opium Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.20 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Opium has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $82.98 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opium has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

