Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 212,256 shares worth $9,479,032. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.