Oppenheimer Comments on Aqua Metals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aqua Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

AQMS stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

