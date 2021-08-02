Oppenheimer Comments on Incyte Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.35 on Monday. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

