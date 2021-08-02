Oppenheimer Comments on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.91 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

