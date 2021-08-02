Oppenheimer Comments on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.