Oppenheimer Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

NASDAQ WING opened at $171.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.24. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,304 shares of company stock worth $6,492,085 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

