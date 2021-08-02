Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingevity in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83. Ingevity has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

