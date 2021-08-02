Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.15 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $480.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

