Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

NYSE:MA opened at $385.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.10. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

