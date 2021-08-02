OptionRoom Trading 30.9% Higher This Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $45,701.52 and approximately $8,051.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00139366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,013.14 or 0.99897351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.68 or 0.00851855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

