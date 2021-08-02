OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.79 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

