Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of -0.06.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

