Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $15,809,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.95 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.