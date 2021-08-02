Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $195.72 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $195.72 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,905,332 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

