Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

