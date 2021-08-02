Organogenesis (ORGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Organogenesis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORGO opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.87.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 over the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

