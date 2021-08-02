Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,755. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.