Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $13,502.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00139366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,013.14 or 0.99897351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.68 or 0.00851855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

