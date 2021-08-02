Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001991 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $255.15 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,523,614 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

