Orion Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $189.36 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $189.36 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00016581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00820277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00090844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

