Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.10. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.