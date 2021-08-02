Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.10. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
