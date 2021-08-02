Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.38

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 76153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Orocobre alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.