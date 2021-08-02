Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading Up 13.7%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) shares were up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 8,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

