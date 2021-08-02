Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Price Down 3%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,136,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

