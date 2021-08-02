Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 270,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OFIX traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $782.16 million, a PE ratio of 120.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

