Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.26. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,757 shares of company stock worth $6,736,726. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

