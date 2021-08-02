Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Oshkosh worth $41,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $774,383.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

