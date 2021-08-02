OST (OST) Trading 35.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $59,698.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00821830 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00090991 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.