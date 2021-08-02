Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.63

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 17112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.