Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

