Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $51.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

