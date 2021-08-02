Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

OTTR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. 100,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,271. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

